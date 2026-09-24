Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 vs. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2: How these AI glasses compare

The biggest changes Meta introduced to the Gen 3 are a longer battery life and the addition of more microphones. The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 lasts up to 9 hours on a charge — one hour more than the Gen 2 — and up to 50 hours with its charging case, two hours more than the Gen 2's 48 hours. In day-to-day usability this might not make a huge difference, especially when compared to the 12 hours of battery life the company is promising on the Ray-Ban Meta Audio. We'll need to do a full review of the glasses to see what the battery life improvements mean in real-world use.

The Gen 3's six-mic array, one more mic than what Meta offered on the Gen 2, is a similarly modest change. Meta says adding the extra mic and redesigning the microphone layout on the Gen 3 model has allowed for better background noise reduction for calls and AI interactions, but that will have to be tested to see if it's meaningfully different. One way the new mic on the Gen 3 could allow it to stand out from the Gen 2 is support for listening to and recording Dolby Atmos spatial audio, a feature the company says is launching later in 2026.

Meta has also ported over the action button it introduced on the Ray-Ban Meta Optics and Meta Glasses to the Gen 3. The button can summon Meta AI, act as a capture button, or be assigned as a shortcut for a variety of other Ray-Ban Meta features. The Gen 2 features a capture button that only works with Meta's camera features.