Teenage Engineering just revealed its very first CD player, the EP/BC-1. It looks pretty nifty and is filled with some high-tech features compared to other disc players.

First of all, the aesthetics are on point. It looks more like a record player than something that runs compact discs. The CD is exposed and spins atop the device for all to see. It features clips that allow it to connect with recent TE products like the EP-35 portable speaker and the K.O. II groove machines.

There's a line of red LEDs that light up to show volume across the left and right channels, which look pretty neat in action. There's also a box that shows the precise timecode and other track-specific information.

The EP/BC-1 can do something else that traditional CD players typically can't: speed up or slow down tracks via a varispeed dial. This should be very useful to DJs who are looking to beatmatch when transitioning between songs. To that end, there's a built-in beat detection algorithm with the ability to output tempo in sync.

The unit can also rip audio CDs to digital files and streams via Bluetooth and Auracast. It's a portable device that charges via USB-C. Finally, there's a headphone jack for solo listening.

Teenage Engineering doing that thing again on nostalgia. This time a CD turntable. The EP/BC—1 is gorgeous, and functional. pic.twitter.com/2dnNp4nIsa — Lee Black (@mrblackstudio) November 20, 2026

Teenage Engineering is calling this the first entry in a new lineup called the "Broadcast Series." We don't know what's coming next, but it sounds like this line will feature audio products that could be used to broadcast stuff. My bet would be a cassette player or maybe another mixer. The EP/BC-1 CD player is available for purchase right now. It costs $329.

This leads me to the synth-sized elephant in the room. Teenage Engineering got famous making musical instruments but rumors persist that the company is phasing out that market segment entirely. TE has made some of my favorite (though expensive) instruments of all time, so a phase-out would be an absolute shame. TE has had mixed results when dabbling in other markets. Remember, it helped design the beleaguered Rabbit R1 AI assistant thingamajig.