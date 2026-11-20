This GTA 6 fast travel trick comes at a price
Calling a taxi isn't your only option.
With Grand Theft Auto 6, players can once again explore Vice City—only this time, the city is part of the much larger fictional state of Leonida. It's no surprise that the GTA 6 map dwarfs the map of GTA Vice City, but it's also estimated to be roughly twice the size of GTA 5's already impressive open world. This means you'll be driving around quite a lot.
The first few hours of the game are spent in the Key Lento region, but even this relatively small part of the map feels enormous. New regions in different counties are unlocked as the game progresses. While driving for 30 minutes from one end of the map to the other is always a fun option, GTA 6 lets you fast travel if you want to shave time off your journeys and reach your objectives faster. Unlike some games that let you open the map and instantly teleport to a discovered location, Rockstar makes you work a little for it.
The easiest way to get started with fast travel is to order a taxi. Press the up button on your D-pad to bring up the phone. Navigate to Contacts > All Contacts and call Paradise Taxi. A cab should arrive at your location in a few seconds. Get in the taxi and select a destination on the map. Press L2 or LT to focus on the driver. You can either pay $5 to get the driver to drive faster or spend $100 to skip the journey entirely. This is in addition to the fare for the ride, which varies depending on how far your destination is.
Other ways to fast travel in GTA 6
Paradise Taxi is available from the start, but if you've completed the Buck Me mission in Chapter 1, you'll find a new RydeMe app on your phone. It's the equivalent of Uber in the real world. After you've set a destination in the app, you can choose between a standard or premium ride. Everything else plays out much like a regular taxi ride, with the option, again, to skip the journey by paying $100. The big difference in fast travel using RydeMe is that it deducts the fare from your BuckMe wallet rather than the cash you're carrying, which is what Paradise Taxi uses to cover the fare.
Among the many things you can do in GTA 6, you can also use public transport. You can locate bus stops and train stations by navigating to the Vehicles tab on the map. Get on a train or a bus, take a seat and choose to skip the journey. This will open the map and ask you to select a destination. Public transport is considerably cheaper than hailing a cab, but you're limited to fast travel between designated bus stops and train stations.
RydeMe and Paradise Taxi remain the quickest ways to get around Leonida, but they cost a lot, especially early in the game with limited funds. For instance, both taxi services charge over $750 if you're hailing a ride from Mariana County to Lummox County—the two regions at opposite ends of the map. Unsurprisingly, train and bus rides are far more economical, costing a fraction of what you'd pay for a taxi.