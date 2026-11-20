With Grand Theft Auto 6, players can once again explore Vice City—only this time, the city is part of the much larger fictional state of Leonida. It's no surprise that the GTA 6 map dwarfs the map of GTA Vice City, but it's also estimated to be roughly twice the size of GTA 5's already impressive open world. This means you'll be driving around quite a lot.

The first few hours of the game are spent in the Key Lento region, but even this relatively small part of the map feels enormous. New regions in different counties are unlocked as the game progresses. While driving for 30 minutes from one end of the map to the other is always a fun option, GTA 6 lets you fast travel if you want to shave time off your journeys and reach your objectives faster. Unlike some games that let you open the map and instantly teleport to a discovered location, Rockstar makes you work a little for it.

The easiest way to get started with fast travel is to order a taxi. Press the up button on your D-pad to bring up the phone. Navigate to Contacts > All Contacts and call Paradise Taxi. A cab should arrive at your location in a few seconds. Get in the taxi and select a destination on the map. Press L2 or LT to focus on the driver. You can either pay $5 to get the driver to drive faster or spend $100 to skip the journey entirely. This is in addition to the fare for the ride, which varies depending on how far your destination is.