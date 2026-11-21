Waymo filed a pair of recalls for its robotaxi fleet following incidents where its vehicles drove into closed freeway lanes and didn't follow manual commands from emergency responders. As first reported by Reuters, the Alphabet-owned company said the two recalls were "to strengthen how the Waymo Driver navigates closed freeway lanes and intersections with manual traffic control." Waymo cars will operate normally on city streets, while freeway drives remain on pause as the company works on software improvements to address the issues.

Waymo filed the recalls with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shortly after the California Department of Motor Vehicles banned its robotaxis from state freeway use. The state's DMV called the robotaxis an "imminent hazard to public safety" following a few incidents where Waymo vehicles drove into construction zones that were closed to traffic. According to the California DMV, three Waymo robotaxis entered restricted construction zones in the city of Burlingame on separate occasions. A Waymo robotaxi was also seen trying to navigate around a California Highway Patrol car that was performing a traffic break.

"Yesterday, we filed two voluntary recalls on our automated driving system to strengthen how the Waymo Driver navigates closed freeway lanes and intersections with manual traffic control," a Waymo spokesperson told Engadget. "These are standard steps in our rigorous safety approach to validating and refining our technology as we scale to more complex driving environments."

Waymo said that it's still working on a remedy for the closed freeway lanes recall, but added that there were no collisions or injuries from this issue, according to Reuters. However, Waymo pushed out an update earlier this month to improve how its robotaxi fleet responds to manual commands from emergency responders, following a collision involving an officer directing traffic, as reported by Reuters.

Earlier this year, Waymo recalled its robotaxis for a similar issue where they would enter freeway construction zones at speed. The company eventually resumed freeway service in the summer after identifying "an area of improvement regarding performance around freeway construction zones." Previously, Waymo filed a recall after one of its robotaxis drove into a flooded road in San Antonio, Texas.