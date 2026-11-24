While video doorbells aren't a necessity per se, it can be hard to imagine living without them once you own one. Knowing who's at the door saves you run-ins with unwanted salesmen. More seriously, they may help deter burglars — or help you catch an offender in the act if deterrence fails. Of course, your ability to capture that activity will depend in part on the distance at which your video doorbell stops detecting motion.

Another catch is that they're perpetually outdoors. That might not be such a big deal if you live somewhere warm like Miami or San Antonio. But in places with prolonged cold weather, battery life can suffer to the point that a video doorbell becomes more of a burden than an aid. It's inherent to the chemistry of lithium-ion technology, unfortunately.

The main way to alleviate this issue is by bringing your doorbell or its battery in from the cold. There may be other tactics you can employ, though, such as strategic positioning.