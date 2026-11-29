9 ways to get Spotify Premium for free (or much cheaper)
Spotify Premium keeps going up in price, but you have ways to score a discounted subscription.
For better or worse, we live in a post-Netflix age, where everything from image editing apps to smart fridges offer some sort of paid subscription to unlock additional features. It's enough to make you nostalgic for hundred-dollar cable bundles or standing in line at Blockbuster on a Friday night. In the US, Spotify and music streaming are synonymous, as the app is used by 32 percent of online music users. But like many "free" services, the most glitzy features are locked behind a paywall.
For many, Spotify Premium is worth the $12.99 per month. Not only do subscribers get to enjoy ad-free listening, but they can skip and repeat songs as much as they want. There's also access to high-fidelity lossless recordings, which take full advantage of pricey sound systems. And instead of scrambling for general ticket releases, Reserved lets Spotify Premium subscribers score concert tickets for select artists before the masses.
Premium is also easier to use, especially if you enjoy media on different screens and devices. But if the subscription cost feels outside your budget, there are still many ways to tap into these features without spending anything. Let's review the ways to get Spotify Premium for free — or at the very least, nearly free.
1. Free trials
This is the most obvious way of getting Spotify Premium for free, at least for a time. If you're new to the service, congrats! You can head over to its website right now, create an account, add your payment info and enjoy your first free month of ad-free music streaming.
If you're adamant about not giving Spotify your money, or you find that the features don't justify the regular $12.99/month price, remember to cancel before your card is charged. Unlike some other trials, when you cancel Spotify's free month, you lose benefits immediately. Set a reminder for a few days before to help avoid an unwanted subscription later.
This option only works for new subscribers. If you've already used your account to nab a free month, it won't be eligible again. Some of the limited-time Premium deals discussed below are a better value, so consider when to use your free trial carefully.
2. Spotify Premium Student (with Hulu)
If you're currently above the age of 18 and enrolled at an eligible US Title IV-accredited college or university, Spotify Premium Student with Hulu is the best value in streaming. This special discounted package for scholars comes with both Spotify Premium and Hulu (with ads), which not only covers tunes but also hits like Only Murders in the Building and Abbot Elementary.
Like a regular Premium subscription, students get one free month, then they'll enjoy a discounted rate of $6.99 per month. You'll have to re-verify every 12 months with a maximum of four 12-month periods, which should cover your entire scholastic stint. Don't try to grab your old binders and quote Nietzsche to fool Spotify into thinking you're still a student, though; these subscriptions are verified through the third-party service SheerID.
But if you're a student, or will soon be one, this offer is tough to beat. Don't miss out on other student discounts while you're studying.
3. Microsoft Rewards
Almost every store and credit card offers its own rewards program, which incentivize buying. Microsoft Rewards works like many of these, awarding you points for using and buying Microsoft goods and services. It's free to join, and the points you earn can be redeemed for rewards like gift cards, sweepstakes entries or donations to popular charities.
Currently, there's a fantastic offer that lets qualifying members enjoy three full months of Spotify Premium, so long as you don't mind engaging with Bing and being a little patient. The first step unlocks a free month of Spotify Premium and requires you to search the web using Bing for three days — not too much trouble. After following through the steps, you'll get three months of Spotify, which is a fairly good return on your time investment.
Of course, offers like this don't last forever, so by the time you're reading this, it may already be gone. In this case, you should regularly review Microsoft Rewards, which may offer Spotify deals in the future after this one expires. Alternatively, you might be able to put the reward points toward something else to help justify the Spotify subscription. Some people have even gotten GTA VI for free through Microsoft Rewards.
4. A referral from a premium subscriber
If you know someone who already has Spotify Premium, you can ask them to hook you up with one of the easiest ways to get free months for yourself. All they have to do is open the Spotify mobile app, tap Settings and privacy on the sidebar, choose Account, then hit the Free Premium for Friends option.
This provides subscribers with a link that, when shared with someone who has never tried Premium before, gives them a few months of Spotify Premium for free. In our testing, the offer was two months, but others have reported three or even four. Once they send you the link, use it to sign up for Spotify as you normally would (after you've thanked your pal for the kind gesture).
Spotify may rescind this offer at any point, and it only works for people who live in the same country. Also, your friend must still be subscribed to Premium when you redeem it.
5. Holidays and sales events
The big shopping season that happens in November and December, including Black Friday, brings many deals for subscription services too. In 2025, Spotify offered up to four months of free Spotify Premium to new subscribers and a discounted rate to returning ones. It's rare to see three months or more for free outside holiday offers like these. That said, there's no guarantee Spotify will have one of these stellar deals this year.
In the past, another avenue to savings was deals for Spotify gift cards at retailers like Amazon, Costco, Best Buy and Groupon. Black Friday and Cyber Monday sometimes see gift cards offered at a lower price than they're worth, like $80 for a $100 card. However, Spotify has discontinued gift cards, so this is no longer an option unless you happen to find old stock. If you do find a Spotify gift card, be aware that they're only good toward the individual plan.
For those on Android, discounted Google Play gift cards are an alternative, since you can subscribe to Spotify through Google's billing at the same cost. But you can't subscribe to Spotify through Apple anymore, so Apple gift cards aren't a viable route for iPhone users.
6. Spotify Premium Duo and Family
If you can't get something for free, then close to free is a good alternative. Most of the top music subscription services offer family plans, unlocking substantial discounts for anyone "buying in bulk," so to speak. Depending on how big your clan is, you'll want to opt for either Premium Duo or Premium Family.
Premium Duo clocks in at $18.99 per month. As the name implies, this provides Premium coverage for couples at roughly $9.50 per person. Premium Family provides even better value, allowing up to six people to get Premium features for just $21.99/month. Fill up all six slots and it's just $3.67 per member, which is astonishingly low for any streaming service these days.
If you're already subscribed to Spotify Premium, you can change your account to Duo or Family and keep all your music, playlists and recommendations. While you're billed as one, everyone keeps their own accounts with their individual libraries. Premium Family comes with parental controls for younger users to keep them from listening to explicit songs or podcasts.
Spotify intends these plans to be used only by people living at the same address, and it uses various methods to make sure you aren't breaking the rules.
7. Become a Starbucks employee
Being a Starbucks barista is respectable work, and unlike many service industry jobs, it comes with quite a few perks. These include tuition reimbursement, a free pound of coffee each week and discounts at popular retailers. For our purposes, you'll be delighted to know that free Spotify Premium is another.
Of course, if you're making your bones pulling espresso shots and committing yet another seasonal Frappuccino recipe to memory, you should already be enjoying ad-free music streaming. I imagine it's something you're told at your first-day orientation. While you probably wouldn't consider a career change to get free Spotify, it's a nice perk for employees.
8. Purchase an eligible Xiaomi device
Xiaomi is a slept-on tech brand that makes everything from smartphones to earbuds. It packs a lot of value into its offerings, even if the name isn't nearly as ubiquitous as Samsung or Apple. I've had a spare Xiaomi Android phone for years, and it still runs buttery smooth. Aside from its competitive prices, many of its devices sweeten the deal by including up to four months of Spotify Premium.
All you have to do is buy a qualifying Xiaomi device and register it with Mi.com to score a special redemption link. This is a great offer for anyone in the market for new tech. However, because Xiaomi phones are not common in the US (accounting for just over six percent of the smartphones in the country), they may not be eligible to use with your current cellular plan. Look into this before you buy, as you don't want to endure carrier and warranty problems for less than $100 of value.
9. Constant vigilance
In the not-too-distant past, AT&T provided a complimentary Spotify Premium subscription with its Unlimited and More wireless plan, which has since been discontinued. Years ago, Xbox bundled Game Pass with Spotify Premium in a fantastic deal that provided six months of access to both of these services for free.
Will we ever see deals like this again in the streaming space? Hopefully, but it's not a guarantee. These examples serve as a reminder that Spotify deals often come from unexpected places, so it helps to keep your eyes peeled so you don't miss when one is up for grabs.