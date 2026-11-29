For better or worse, we live in a post-Netflix age, where everything from image editing apps to smart fridges offer some sort of paid subscription to unlock additional features. It's enough to make you nostalgic for hundred-dollar cable bundles or standing in line at Blockbuster on a Friday night. In the US, Spotify and music streaming are synonymous, as the app is used by 32 percent of online music users. But like many "free" services, the most glitzy features are locked behind a paywall.

For many, Spotify Premium is worth the $12.99 per month. Not only do subscribers get to enjoy ad-free listening, but they can skip and repeat songs as much as they want. There's also access to high-fidelity lossless recordings, which take full advantage of pricey sound systems. And instead of scrambling for general ticket releases, Reserved lets Spotify Premium subscribers score concert tickets for select artists before the masses.

Premium is also easier to use, especially if you enjoy media on different screens and devices. But if the subscription cost feels outside your budget, there are still many ways to tap into these features without spending anything. Let's review the ways to get Spotify Premium for free — or at the very least, nearly free.