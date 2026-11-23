NVIDIA has reversed course and reinstated Jensen Huang as its CEO and president, effective immediately. The board said in a statement it held a series of meetings and discussions with Huang, who resigned 11 days ago following reports of multiple affairs. It added that it had "received input from senior levels of the United States government" and determined that reinstating Huang posed no risk to national security.

"I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution," Huang said. "I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period. I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can't wait to get back to work."

NVIDIA said the board members voted unanimously to reappoint Huang, just a few days after chair Harvey Jones said on an earnings call that they did "not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO." In his first public statement since stepping down on November 12, Huang said last week he "would be honored" to return to the helm of the company he cofounded, noting that he'd "seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA's employees, investors, business partners and customers" for him step back into the CEO position.

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