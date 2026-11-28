What does the 33 percent rule mean for installing solar panels?
Two different solar guidelines share the same name, and it's easy to mix them up.
Rapid increases in energy costs mean many of us are thinking about investing in rooftop solar panels. While it's tempting to imagine how much solar power you can capture if you fill your roof with panels, the number you can install in the US is constrained by the need for fire safety access under the 33 percent rule.
The rule requires setbacks and access pathways so firefighters can reach the roof. Don't confuse it with the inverter sizing guideline, sometimes also called the 33 percent rule, which says a solar inverter can typically handle panels totaling up to 133 percent of its stated capacity.
Because the rule is applied through local building codes, what you can install in one town may not be permitted in another. So, what is the rule and what does it mean for your next installation?
What is the 33 percent rule?
The rule is defined by residential fire and building codes in the US, including the International Residential Code (IRC Section R324.6), NFPA (Section 11.12) and International Fire Code (Section 1204). In its simplest form, it means:
- If a solar panel array occupies 33 percent or less of the total roof area, you'll need an 18-inch setback on each side of the ridge.
- If an array takes up more than 33 percent of the total roof area, you'll typically need a 36-inch setback on each side of the ridge.
- You'll also need one or more 36-inch-wide access pathways running from the eave up to the ridge on each roof slope that has panels.
- The number and width of those pathways depend on your local building department.
The rule doesn't stop you from covering more than 33 percent of your roof in panels, but it does force you to take fire access into account. Some roof layouts can still support extensive coverage with the rules applied, though if you have dormer windows you'll need to add a clearance zone around them too. The idea is that if there's a rooftop fire, firefighters can safely get onto your roof to fight it.
The type of roof you have matters. If it's a simple flat or gabled roof, planning the deployment is much easier and you should end up with more space to work with. More complex roof layouts limit the space you have available for solar panels once the rule is applied. You may eventually decide a balcony solar installation is more suitable for your situation.
What does this mean for you?
The 33 percent rule gives you a good framework for estimating how much power you will produce with solar panels. When thinking about an installation, a good, free first step is to plot the position of the access pathways and ridge setbacks on your roof before choosing any panels.
The exercise will show you how much roof space is available for panels, giving you an accurate idea of how many will fit and how much energy they may provide. That information should also help you make other decisions about how to deploy solar panels on your property. If you are working with limited space, you may opt for more expensive, high-efficiency panels that can capture more energy per square foot, while a large roof may be better suited to cheaper, lower-efficiency panels.
If you are working toward a target energy output, you should also consider the 20 percent rule for solar energy setups, a rule of thumb that recommends you size your system to produce 20 percent more than your household typically uses.
Once you determine how much available space you have and what efficiency your solar panels will provide, you can make a more accurate estimate of how much power you should expect your panels to deliver. Along with estimates of panel degradation and replacement, this information should show whether the project makes financial sense.