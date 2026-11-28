Rapid increases in energy costs mean many of us are thinking about investing in rooftop solar panels. While it's tempting to imagine how much solar power you can capture if you fill your roof with panels, the number you can install in the US is constrained by the need for fire safety access under the 33 percent rule.

The rule requires setbacks and access pathways so firefighters can reach the roof. Don't confuse it with the inverter sizing guideline, sometimes also called the 33 percent rule, which says a solar inverter can typically handle panels totaling up to 133 percent of its stated capacity.

Because the rule is applied through local building codes, what you can install in one town may not be permitted in another. So, what is the rule and what does it mean for your next installation?