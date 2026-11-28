Like most technology problems, when AirDrop quits being its normal, dependable self, you should start with the basics. AirDrop needs both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth turned on with a reliable signal, and the two devices need to be within 30 feet of each other. Cellular data can also help when needed. If your connections seem flaky, toggle them off and back on (using Control Center) before proceeding. Make sure both devices are awake, too: a locked iPhone or iPad won't show up as a potential recipient for the other device.

If you're new to the Apple ecosystem, remember that AirDrop only works between Apple devices, so your Windows PC will be left out. On the bright side, Google's been adding AirDrop support to more Android phones, though Apple's instructions don't include anything other than Apple devices. If you have a supported Android device, the peer-to-peer sharing tool you're looking for is Quick Share, and it should be compatible with AirDrop.

If everything seems to be in order and AirDrop still isn't working, it's time for the reboot that no one has the patience for: turn off both devices, fire them back up again and give it another go. And for what it's worth, if you're trying to send a stream to another Apple device, that's AirPlay, not AirDrop.