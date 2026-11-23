Anthropic is making a major change to its policy involving the use of its Mythos and Fable models. Back when the company first debuted version 5 of those AI systems in June, it said it would retain any user prompts and responses generated by the models for 30 days to ensure they were not being misused.

That policy was not popular among Anthropic's enterprise customers, even after the company said it would not enforce a similar requirement for the latest version of its Opus model. Anthropic eventually identified its stance as a risk factor to its success, particularly if other AI providers adopted so-called "zero data retention" policies. As predicted, that's exactly what happened, with OpenAI announcing its own ZDR implementation in August. Less than a month later, Anthropic revealed it was working on Enterprise Frontier Safeguards, a technology it said would combine the privacy of ZDR "with state-of-the-art safeguards for detecting misuse." Per Bloomberg, Anthropic is now rolling out an early version of that system to its business customers.

With EFS, Anthropic will still require those clients to retain prompts and responses for 30 days, but it will instead allow them to store that data on their own servers. Jon Turow, the company's head of safeguards for Mythos and Fable, told Bloomberg that Anthropic would do occasional 15-minute checks to look for signs of potential cyberattacks. If the company's automated systems detect a problem, they'll notify the customer. Anthropic will also get an alert, but Turow said the company would not be able to access related data.

The release arrives following Anthropic's high-profile initial public offering last Thursday. After an exuberant debut, the company's stock is trading for around $86 as of 2:53 PM ET, or just $3 above its original price of $83.