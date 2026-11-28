To update your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update and check your iOS version. If a newer one is available, it will be waiting for you there. The latest version at the time of writing is iOS 27.2.1 (November 9). Phones still on iOS 26 will see a small iOS 26 update and the larger iOS 27 upgrade as separate options.

iOS 27 (September 14) added several new CarPlay features, including an audio mini-player, a progress bar in Now Playing, route sharing with the car's own screens, and apps for watching videos while the car is parked. The video apps and the route sharing option only work on cars where the automaker added support. Apple says iOS 27 also improves wireless CarPlay reliability and the accuracy of navigation heading and GPS.

iOS 27.2 (October 26) added even more options, including a Podcasts Home tab with New Episodes and Continue Playing in place of Up Next. Siri also got an upgrade and can now recall past conversations. Keep in mind that Siri needs an iPhone 15 Pro or later, so not every phone gets it.