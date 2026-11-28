If you bought a 3D card before the GeForce 256, what you were buying was a graphics "accelerator." It would work alongside your processor to render 3D games, with the CPU handling the front half of the graphics pipeline. That meant it would "transform" 3D objects by moving their geometry in front of the game's camera and then calculating how light affects each vertex. It would then hand off the workload to your computer's 3D accelerator for it to texture and shade those objects. The GeForce 256 could handle that entire process from start to finish.

In an era where ray tracing is slowly becoming the norm, we take hardware T&L for granted, but once games started to take advantage of the technology, polygon budgets exploded, allowing for far more realistic and detailed 3D graphics.

NVIDIA realized how transformative this technology would be for gaming, and marketed the GeForce 256 accordingly. Other companies had dabbled with hardware T&L or did parts of it before NVIDIA, but the company was the first to bring it all together in a single consumer product. By describing the GeForce 256 and every GeForce card that came after as GPUs, the company communicated to consumers that its video cards were just as important for gaming as the CPUs in their computers.

3dfx's failure to release a hardware T&L-capable graphics card contributed to the company's demise and NVIDIA buying most of its assets in December 2000. ATI avoided that same fate by releasing its first Radeon GPU in 2000.