What is ray tracing in gaming and does it really make a difference?

For your average PC gamer playing on a middling GPU, ray tracing will cost too many frames to make it worth enabling. That said, at time of writing, the Steam Hardware Survey ranks the extremely capable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 as the graphics card with the highest usage share. We thus see dedicated PC players are embracing graphics cards more than capable of handling ray tracing. If your GPU is a couple of generations old, though, RT should be disabled.

But what is ray tracing exactly? In short, it's an advanced rendering technique that simulates realistic lighting effects, shadows and reflections more accurately than old-school rasterization methods. In older games that don't support ray tracing, screen-space reflections are used, which aren't very accurate. By contrast, modern titles that support RT can reflect offscreen objects and shadows by bouncing rays around the screen, before accurately calculating how the in-game world should be lit.

I've been enjoying ray tracing in some of the best PC games for years, and I absolutely adore the technology. There are a couple of major caveats, though. I'm fortunate to have access to an RTX 5090, and I often don't mind embracing NVIDIA's DLSS 4.5 Multi Frame Generation tech to boost my frame rates (at the admitted cost of increased input lag).

For folks gaming on an RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, there's no way I can recommend ray tracing. Instead, focus on locking down a stable frame rate at your monitor's native resolution. After all, if you've never seen ray tracing in action, you're not going to miss it.