If you use Apple devices you also use iCloud, which is the key to your digital life. Here are the security settings you can use to protect iCloud.

Account Protection

iCloud security begins with your Apple Account password. Please don't use passwords like 123456, admin, or 12345678, the world's top three passwords, according to NordPass. Harden your account's security with a mixed alphanumeric passcode including symbols, letters and numbers. While harder to remember, it's also much harder to guess but do avoid using it anywhere else. Open the Passwords app and check for leaked or weak passwords.

Now confirm that Two-Factor Authentication is enabled. (Settings > [Your Name] > Sign-In & Security). This should be on by default. While you are in there, review your trusted email and phone numbers, removing any you no longer use.

A feature called Stolen Device Protection helps stop thieves taking over your Apple Account even if they get hold of your passcode. iOS decides which locations are familiar, such as home and work. When your device is not in one of those locations it will require Face or Touch ID authorization for tasks. It also applies a security delay, so changing critical settings cannot happen without two successful biometric scans and a one hour wait. Enable this in Settings > Face ID & Passcode > Stolen Device Protection.