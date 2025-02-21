Apple disables iCloud's Advanced Data Protection feature in the UK

Apple users in the UK can no longer access one of the company's most powerful data protection tools, as first reported by Bloomberg. The feature, Advanced Data Protection (ADP), allows iPhone users to add optional end-to-end encryption to a variety of iCloud data. The move comes amid an ongoing dispute between Apple and the UK over a government order that would require the company to build a backdoor to allow British security officials to access the encrypted data of users globally.

"ADP protects iCloud data with end-to-end encryption, which means the data can only be decrypted by the user who owns it, and only on their trusted devices," Apple told Engadget. "We are gravely disappointed that the protections provided by ADP will not be available to our customers in the UK given the continuing rise of data breaches and other threats to customer privacy."

Mathew Smith / Engadget

"Apple can no longer offer Advanced Data Protection (ADP) in the United Kingdom to new users," a notification explains when users go to enable the feature on their iPhone, iPad or Mac following Apple's decision. If you live in the UK and have ADP enabled, you will need to manually disable the encryption to keep your iCloud account. Apple told Engadget it will provide customers with a grace period to comply, though the company has yet to say how much time it will give. The company added it would share additional guidance in the future. Due to the nature of end-to-end encryption, Apple cannot automatically disable ADP on behalf of its users.

Apple's decision to disable ADP in the UK does not mean the company is removing end-to-end encryption for many of the other services it offers in the country. When it comes to iMessage, passwords, health data and more, those are still protected by end-to-end encryption by default.

"Enhancing the security of cloud storage with end-to-end encryption is more urgent than ever before," Apple said. "Apple remains committed to offering our users the highest level of security for their personal data and are hopeful that we will be able to do so in the future in the United Kingdom. As we have said many times before, we have never built a backdoor or master key to any of our products or services and we never will."

News of the UK's backdoor request broke last week when The Washington Post reported that government officials issued a "technical capability notice" to the company under the country's Investigatory Powers Act. Last year, the UK government made changes to the law to "ensure the intelligence services and law enforcement have the powers they need to keep pace with a range of evolving threats from terrorists, hostile state actors, child abusers and criminal gangs." The order reportedly demands Apple give security officials the capability to view all of a user's fully encrypted material whenever the government wants and wherever the target is located.