The first place to start is the CPU, since that's going to dictate what kind of motherboard you can use. One possibility is the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X, which actually uses superior Zen 5 architecture compared with the Zen 2 found in the PS5 Pro. You may need to downgrade, however, if you can't find the 9600X used or discounted, since you'll otherwise be hard-pressed to find it for under $170.

As for the motherboard, you can afford to lowball in some respects, because there's nothing terribly complicated going on in the Pro. The console is equipped with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.1, but you can potentially skip those. Otherwise, you don't need anything more than an M.2 NVMe SSD slot, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a few USB ports, gigabit Ethernet and HDMI 2.1 for video output. A board should match the architecture required by your CPU and RAM. You can find AM5-based options from MSI for $100 or less.

The hardest part may be choosing a GPU. Graphics cards can be quite expensive, owing not just to the crunch on memory prices, but also to direct demand for AI processing and cryptocurrency mining. It's important to get this right — the GPU is often handling the greatest load at any given moment. The closest matches to the PS5 Pro's hardware are cards based on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 or 4070 Super architectures, or else AMD's Radeon RX 6800 or 7800 XT.

You'll want to find a used or refurbished GPU to keep costs down, if at all possible. You'll have more luck with the AMD-based parts, since they tend to be cheaper from the jump. In a pinch, you might substitute something like a 7700 XT or 9060 XT, as long as you're okay with performance compromises. It helps if you're willing to limit gaming to 1080p or 1440p resolution, although smooth 4K is one of the perks of the PS5 Pro. Don't expect 4K gaming on a GPU with less than 12GB of VRAM.

As for system RAM, matching the Pro means 16GB of DDR5. It's going to be tough to find that for less than $220, and realistically, it's better to keep that number under $200. Keep an eye out for bargains. You could be forced to downgrade to DDR4, which isn't a huge bottleneck, but it will also force you to change the CPU and motherboard you use.

We're not out of the woods yet. You still need a case, a power supply and an M.2 NVMe SSD sized at 512GB or higher, since 256GB isn't enough to hold Windows 11 and a meaningful number of games. Just about any case will do, but you're probably looking at a 750W power supply. Regardless, any supply you choose has to match the maximum wattage all your components might consume. If consumption ever exceeds supply specs, your PC will shut down.