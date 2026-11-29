Here's how much it would cost to build a PC similar to the PlayStation 5 Pro
We'll help you find the right components.
Nominally, one of the main incentives to buy Sony's PlayStation 5 — or a game console of any kind — is cost-efficiency. Although a lot of Windows PCs can smash a console in terms of performance and fidelity, they're also general-purpose devices with components you don't necessarily need for gaming. If you just want to play games in your living room, there's no need to bundle a console with a mouse, keyboard or display. More importantly, the memory and processors in consoles can be optimized for gaming tasks, minimizing or jettisoning everything else.
In recent years, the lines have blurred. Console makers have migrated to more general-purpose architectures, in part because their products have to handle more than just God of War. They have to support chat, streaming video and online stores, among other various functions. Often, the only major distinction between a console and PC these days is software — and who gets to gatekeep it.
With its price up to $900 before any add-ons, a PS5 Pro isn't even that cheap. That raises the question of whether it's possible to build a PC that goes toe-to-toe in specs but is similar in cost or even cheaper. There's another advantage to going the PC route, too: a bigger gaming library. While some titles remain Sony exclusives, PC owners get a catalog stretching back decades, frequently incorporating PlayStation and Xbox crossovers.
The quick answer is that yes, you can build an equivalent PC for roughly the same amount, especially now that the PS5 Pro is two years old. But you do have to choose your processor, graphics card and storage very carefully, and you're going to have to find used or refurbished components to keep costs low. The wild card is memory, which can be extremely expensive as a result of AI data centers hogging supply. You might also have to pay up if you want something compact that can slide under your TV.
Pricing out a PC to match the PlayStation 5 Pro
The first place to start is the CPU, since that's going to dictate what kind of motherboard you can use. One possibility is the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X, which actually uses superior Zen 5 architecture compared with the Zen 2 found in the PS5 Pro. You may need to downgrade, however, if you can't find the 9600X used or discounted, since you'll otherwise be hard-pressed to find it for under $170.
As for the motherboard, you can afford to lowball in some respects, because there's nothing terribly complicated going on in the Pro. The console is equipped with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.1, but you can potentially skip those. Otherwise, you don't need anything more than an M.2 NVMe SSD slot, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a few USB ports, gigabit Ethernet and HDMI 2.1 for video output. A board should match the architecture required by your CPU and RAM. You can find AM5-based options from MSI for $100 or less.
The hardest part may be choosing a GPU. Graphics cards can be quite expensive, owing not just to the crunch on memory prices, but also to direct demand for AI processing and cryptocurrency mining. It's important to get this right — the GPU is often handling the greatest load at any given moment. The closest matches to the PS5 Pro's hardware are cards based on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 or 4070 Super architectures, or else AMD's Radeon RX 6800 or 7800 XT.
You'll want to find a used or refurbished GPU to keep costs down, if at all possible. You'll have more luck with the AMD-based parts, since they tend to be cheaper from the jump. In a pinch, you might substitute something like a 7700 XT or 9060 XT, as long as you're okay with performance compromises. It helps if you're willing to limit gaming to 1080p or 1440p resolution, although smooth 4K is one of the perks of the PS5 Pro. Don't expect 4K gaming on a GPU with less than 12GB of VRAM.
As for system RAM, matching the Pro means 16GB of DDR5. It's going to be tough to find that for less than $220, and realistically, it's better to keep that number under $200. Keep an eye out for bargains. You could be forced to downgrade to DDR4, which isn't a huge bottleneck, but it will also force you to change the CPU and motherboard you use.
We're not out of the woods yet. You still need a case, a power supply and an M.2 NVMe SSD sized at 512GB or higher, since 256GB isn't enough to hold Windows 11 and a meaningful number of games. Just about any case will do, but you're probably looking at a 750W power supply. Regardless, any supply you choose has to match the maximum wattage all your components might consume. If consumption ever exceeds supply specs, your PC will shut down.
The final tally and possible alternatives
If you're diligent about hunting down every discount possible, it should be possible to keep the core PC under $1,000. That's a tall order, frankly, and you've no doubt noticed that there's no controller, display or Windows license included in this budget. The assumption is that you already have these, or that, in the case of the operating system, you're willing to experiment with a Linux variant like Valve's SteamOS.
Speaking of which, the Valve Steam Machine is the elephant in the room. It does cost $1,050 without a controller, and it lags behind the PS5 Pro in 4K and ray-tracing performance. That said, it's got a far more compact form factor than most PCs, and you probably won't achieve similar dimensions on your own — certainly not with a sub-$1,000 budget. It's probably the better choice for your living room.
It can be worth letting a PC climb slightly over the PS5 Pro's price tag. What you pay upfront is often made up for in cheaper games. Whereas Sony is loath to offer meaningful sales, games sold on the Steam Store will eventually go for a fraction of their original MSRP — 70 or 80 percent discounts aren't unheard of.