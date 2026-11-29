How long is a new smart TV actually supposed to last?
They don't make 'em like they used to.
Buying a new smart TV with all the latest and greatest features (that you'll probably never use) is exciting, but one question that not so many people ask is, "How long is my smart TV supposed to last?" The best answer is, it depends. But on average, a new smart TV can last anywhere from seven to 10 years. If you take extra good care of it, you can significantly extend its years.
Smart TVs come in lots of different sizes and panel types, and different materials have different lifespans. For example, an LCD TV typically lasts for five to seven years, while an OLED TV can last for 8-12 years. Beyond the panel type, how you treat and use your smart TV plays a major role in how long it ends up lasting. If you leave your smart TV on all day, every day, it's going to eat deep into its lifespan. Lastly, internal components like the logic board tend to wear and fail even before the TV's panel.
How long do different smart TV panels really last?
A standard LED/LCD TV is rated for 40,000-60,000 hours of usage but typically lasts for five to seven years due to components like power or backlight failing. QLED/mini LED TVs are rated for 60,000-100,000 hours and, on average, last for around eight to 10 years. OLED TVs are also rated for up to 100,000 hours and have a typical lifespan of eight to 12 years, though OLED does carry the risk of burn-in. Lastly, microLED TVs have the longest overall lifespan with over 100,000 rated hours and a typical lifespan of 11+ years.
One thing to note is that rated hours measure gradual dimming. In simpler terms, that's how long it takes for a TV panel's brightness to drop below 50 percent of its original output. Beyond the manufacturer's lab, most TVs don't go bad due to gradual dimming or their hours simply being up. A myriad of other factors affect how long your smart TV actually lasts. Heat is one of the biggest, especially on LED/LCD TVs, where it concentrates around the panel's edges and significantly speeds up backlight wear. Brightness is another big factor. Setting your TV to max brightness all the time will cause components to wear out much faster. Then there are also electrical fluctuations, which can slowly degrade your TV's logic board and power supply over time.
Software support is another important factor that affects the lifespan of a smart TV. Thankfully, major smart TV manufacturers offer four to eight years of support. Samsung offers seven years on models released since 2024 and some 2023 models, LG offers five years, and Hisense offers up to eight years of updates for TVs on VIDAA OS.
How to extend your smart TV's lifespan
One of the best gifts you can give to your smart TV is using it at moderate brightness: 50 to 75 percent. This simple step can extend your smart TV's backlight life by up to 67 percent. Another gift you should give your smart TV is to ditch the screensaver and standby mode; instead, simply turn it off when it's not in use.
On OLED smart TVs, avoid leaving static images on the screen for hours, since this can cause burn-in on your TV's panel. Also use surge protection to guard against the electrical fluctuations that can damage your TV. Proper ventilation is another consideration if you want your TV to last longer, so don't box it into a tight corner. And lastly, always install software updates when they're available. If the updates have stopped coming for your TV, but your TV's display is still good, you can just hook it up to a streaming box like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Roku.