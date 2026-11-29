A standard LED/LCD TV is rated for 40,000-60,000 hours of usage but typically lasts for five to seven years due to components like power or backlight failing. QLED/mini LED TVs are rated for 60,000-100,000 hours and, on average, last for around eight to 10 years. OLED TVs are also rated for up to 100,000 hours and have a typical lifespan of eight to 12 years, though OLED does carry the risk of burn-in. Lastly, microLED TVs have the longest overall lifespan with over 100,000 rated hours and a typical lifespan of 11+ years.

One thing to note is that rated hours measure gradual dimming. In simpler terms, that's how long it takes for a TV panel's brightness to drop below 50 percent of its original output. Beyond the manufacturer's lab, most TVs don't go bad due to gradual dimming or their hours simply being up. A myriad of other factors affect how long your smart TV actually lasts. Heat is one of the biggest, especially on LED/LCD TVs, where it concentrates around the panel's edges and significantly speeds up backlight wear. Brightness is another big factor. Setting your TV to max brightness all the time will cause components to wear out much faster. Then there are also electrical fluctuations, which can slowly degrade your TV's logic board and power supply over time.

Software support is another important factor that affects the lifespan of a smart TV. Thankfully, major smart TV manufacturers offer four to eight years of support. Samsung offers seven years on models released since 2024 and some 2023 models, LG offers five years, and Hisense offers up to eight years of updates for TVs on VIDAA OS.