Where membrane keyboards fall short on durability, mechanical keyboards excel. While membrane keyboards are typically rated for up to 10 million keystrokes, mechanical keyboards can last 100 million or more. Mechanical keyboard keycaps are also easy to clean or swap, as are the switches: many modern mechanical keyboards have hot-swap switches, letting you replace damaged ones without soldering.

Mechanical keyboards also usually have better key rollover, or the ability to detect more inputs at once. That comes in handy when typing fast or playing games, ensuring you don't drop inputs — one reason many of the best gaming keyboards are mechanical. Most mechanical switches also offer some form of feedback, in the form of an audible click or a tactile bump, when you press the keys, and offer different actuation points, which determine how far you need to press a key for it to register. Many mechanical keyboard users find that switches with suitable feedback and actuation points make typing easier and more consistent.

However, mechanical keyboards are usually larger and bulkier than membrane models, which can cause some issues. Since they tend to be taller, mechanical keyboards can cause fatigue or pain in your arms and hands if you're not elevating your wrists properly (though you should be doing that with membrane keyboards, too). They're also not great for travel, since their size and weight make them more cumbersome to carry.

The other pros and cons of mechanical keyboards come down to taste. For some people, the auditory or tactile feedback is part of the appeal, while others might find the noise they make distracting. Mechanical keyboards are also quite customizable, letting you choose your own case, keys and switches. Some will find this fun, while others might find that a needless complication. Ultimately, if the feedback and customization of mechanical keyboards sound appealing, it's worth looking into a model that works for you.