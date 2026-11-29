Several factors are worth considering when upgrading to a new graphics card, and the power supply unit tops that list. Two graphics cards that seem identical on paper may have different power requirements. This is because board partners often sell variants that may be tuned for higher performance at the cost of additional power draw.

So, it's worth examining the power requirements of the exact model you plan on purchasing. Pay special attention to the recommended PSU wattage and the number of PCIe power connectors required by the model. If your existing power supply unit doesn't meet the recommended wattage, that's an additional purchase on top of the GPU.

Similarly, check your PC case to ensure it has sufficient room for the new GPU. A compatible case is one that has enough clearance for the card and its power connectors without obstructing the side panel. It should also have enough space between the card and any front-mounted radiator or fans.

The CPU is the next component worth paying attention to, as a weaker processor could limit your card's performance. If you plan on playing games at higher frame rates, you might need a faster CPU that can keep up with the card. However, a CPU upgrade isn't as critical as a PSU or case.

Your display is also a non-critical consideration, although a high refresh rate panel is recommended to take advantage of the frames your new graphics card can push.