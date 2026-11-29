7 things you should do first when you buy a new MacBook Pro
Get familiar with Spotlight and set up Time Machine.
Setting up a new Mac is always exciting, doubly so if you've splurged on the new touchscreen-equipped MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display. The setup process is generally quick and straightforward, but you may still have questions about what to do, especially if this is your first Mac or you're upgrading from a really old model. Essentials include setting up your Apple Account and configuring backups, but there's plenty more you should do, including familiarizing yourself with some macOS features and possibly even customizing its look and feel.
Sign in with your Apple Account and bring your stuff over
Apple devices rely heavily on an Apple Account. You can set them up without one, but you'll miss out on many features, such as iCloud and the App Store. After powering on your new MacBook Pro for the first time, the Setup Assistant will guide you through the essential steps to get your Mac up and running, including signing in to your Apple Account. If you already have an iPhone or iPad, this process is a lot easier because you likely already have an Apple Account. Signing in to it lets you enable iCloud, which syncs information like your contacts, notes and photos to your new laptop.
For those without an account, the Setup Assistant lets you create a free account right from there. But if your MacBook Pro hasn't arrived yet and you want to get a head start, go to the My Apple Account website from another device and create a new account so you can sign in when your new Mac arrives. Setup Assistant also helps you migrate from an old Mac or even a Windows PC if you want to transfer your files.
Learn how to use Spotlight
Spotlight is the fastest way to navigate your Mac, whether you're opening apps or finding your files. In macOS 27, Spotlight is built into Siri AI, making it even more powerful for searching. Open Spotlight by pressing Command + Space or hit the F4 key on your MacBook Pro's keyboard. Clicking the Siri button in the macOS Menu Bar or the Apps icon in the Dock also brings up the Spotlight interface. From there, you can search for whatever you need, either by typing or clicking on the microphone icon and using your voice.
Another great thing about Spotlight on macOS is that it does much more than search for files and apps. Thanks to Siri AI, it can also answer questions and search the web. Not only that, but you can even use it for quick math and conversions like feet to meters, all without opening another app. Once it becomes a habit, you'll probably use the Dock a lot less to open apps on your Mac.
Customize the Dock and the appearance of your Mac
Another way to quickly open apps on macOS is the Dock, which is always on screen. By default, it comes loaded with Apple's own apps, but the good news is that you can choose which apps live in the Dock. To remove an app, drag its icon from the Dock until you see the Remove label. Adding an app to the Dock is also easy: drag it there from the Applications folder in the Finder or right-click on a running app and select Keep in Dock. You can also change the Dock's size, move it to the sides of the screen or even hide it. To do this, open the System Settings app and click Desktop & Dock.
Another menu worth exploring in System Settings is Appearance. Here you can choose between light and dark modes, adjust the intensity of the Liquid Glass effect or even customize your icons. And to make your MacBook Pro even more your own, go to the Wallpaper menu and choose a different background image. Your MacBook Pro comes with plenty of great wallpapers, but you can use your own too.
Configure backups
Keeping your MacBook Pro backed up is essential. Not only does it ensure you have all your files in case something happens to your Mac, but it also makes it easier to transfer them to a new computer when you upgrade. Backup is usually a pain, but macOS makes things a lot easier with Time Machine — all you need is an external drive. Time Machine automatically backs up everything on your Mac periodically, so you don't even have to think about it. It all happens silently in the background.
Look for Time Machine under System Settings > General to set it up, then select the drive you want to use for backup. Apple recommends using a drive with twice the capacity of your Mac's internal storage: If your MacBook Pro has 1TB of storage, use a 2TB drive for backup. Also note that Time Machine will format the drive, so don't use an external drive that already holds important files that you can't afford to lose. The first backup usually takes a while, but after that, your Mac will only copy the files that change over time.
Other settings worth changing on your new MacBook Pro
There are many other settings worth changing right after you set up your new MacBook Pro, starting with Tap to Click. Go to System Settings > Trackpad > Point & Click and turn it on, so you can tap the trackpad instead of pressing it down to click or select with the cursor. Speaking of the trackpad, you should also try the three-finger drag gesture. It's hidden under System Settings > Accessibility > Pointer Control > Trackpad Options. Turn on Use Trackpad for Dragging and select Three Finger Drag to move items by sliding your fingers instead of clicking and holding on the trackpad.
If you plan on using your MacBook with external monitors, take some time to explore the options in the Displays menu under System Settings. You can choose your main display, set the resolution for each one and even configure the display layout. And to better control how apps and websites access data on your Mac, go to the Privacy & Security menu. From there, you can choose which apps can see your location or access your MacBook Pro's webcam.