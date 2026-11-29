Apple devices rely heavily on an Apple Account. You can set them up without one, but you'll miss out on many features, such as iCloud and the App Store. After powering on your new MacBook Pro for the first time, the Setup Assistant will guide you through the essential steps to get your Mac up and running, including signing in to your Apple Account. If you already have an iPhone or iPad, this process is a lot easier because you likely already have an Apple Account. Signing in to it lets you enable iCloud, which syncs information like your contacts, notes and photos to your new laptop.

For those without an account, the Setup Assistant lets you create a free account right from there. But if your MacBook Pro hasn't arrived yet and you want to get a head start, go to the My Apple Account website from another device and create a new account so you can sign in when your new Mac arrives. Setup Assistant also helps you migrate from an old Mac or even a Windows PC if you want to transfer your files.