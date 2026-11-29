11 Googlebook settings you may want to change after setting it up
Take a look at these options on your new Google laptop.
Setting up a Chromebook has always been generally painless, so it makes sense that Google's Googlebook laptops are similarly easy to setup and use (some rare instances notwithstanding). Just because the setup is easy doesn't necessarily mean that it's set up the way you want, however, so Google has given you a lot of ways to customize your Googlebook to your liking. Whether that means touchpad shortcuts, customizing your Quick Settings tiles or changing the size and color of your cursor, you have many ways to make your Googlebook your own.
That said, hunting down every setting takes time, and it might not be obvious at first glance what some settings do or how they could improve your experience. While there are far too many settings to go into here, there are 11 things to do in particular that any Googlebook user can benefit from and should be customized as soon as you finish the setup process. From tap-to-click and three-finger touchpad shortcuts to setting up your keyboard's modifier keys to accommodate the key positions you are used to on Windows and Mac keyboards, some might even be essential to your transition from other platforms.
What are the Quick Settings on a Googlebook?
Right out of the gate, you're going to want to set up your Quick Settings. Quick Settings is a panel on the Googlebook OS desktop that lets you access regularly used settings, like Wi-Fi controls and screen brightness. You can access it by holding down the Action key (the big G to the left of the spacebar) + Q key.
The Quick Settings panel is customizable. To make it your own, open the Quick Settings panel and select Edit to add, remove, resize or reposition your preferred settings shortcuts. Move your most regularly used settings to the top and lesser-used settings lower on the panel, or remove them entirely if you prefer.
While Quick Settings are suited for things like Airplane Mode or Bluetooth controls, for more permanent and specific functions, you'll have to go into the main Settings app, which can be accessed by clicking the time at the bottom-right corner of the desktop and choosing Settings from the pop-up. You can also click on the Launcher icon on the left side of the taskbar (or press the G key to open the Launcher panel), and search for the Settings app, or open the Settings app directly via the keyboard shortcut Shift+Alt+S.
Set up your accessibility settings
The next thing you're going to want to do is resize text and interface elements to whatever's comfortable for you. You can find these settings under Settings > Accessibility > Display size & text. It will let you use sliders to change font size and element scaling independently, so play around with them to find the right combination for your needs.
Another accessibility function you'll want to customize is the size and color of the cursor. You can find these settings under Settings > Device & accessories > Touchpad > Cursor & touchpad accessibility, and this will let you change the size and color of the mouse cursor. This is a surprisingly helpful trick if you work with a lot of spreadsheets or documents and need something to contrast the default bright white background.
Navigate back to the main Touchpad menu to find the option for tap-to-click, which registers a single finger tap on the touchpad as a left-mouse click. You can also select to use 3-finger tap for several functions like a middle mouse click or opening Gemini, though tap-to-click must be on for this to work. You should also set up the mouse cursor's speed and acceleration as well to whatever's comfortable for you.
Other important settings to customize
While everyone's preferences are different, there are some essential settings that everyone is going to want to configure. One of the biggest is setting your notification preferences (Settings > Notifications). This lets you change which apps can send you desktop notifications, how often and where and how notifications will appear.
Next, you might want to change what your keyboard's modifier keys (i.e., Ctrl, Alt, etc.) do depending on what you're used to. Go to Settings > Device & accessories > Keyboard > Physical keyboard > Options > Modifier Keys, and you can change their behavior. If you ever need to get back to the default settings, select Reset all.
You'll also want to set up certain display options like theme, adaptive brightness and HDR. To enable a dark desktop theme on your Googlebook, go to Settings > Device & accessories > Display > Dark Theme, where you can turn it on or off. You can also set a schedule for when to use a dark theme under Timing > Schedule.
Another important display setting to enable is adaptive brightness, which will brighten or dim your screen based on ambient light, which can extend your battery life. You can find it under Settings > Device & accessories > Display >Internal display brightness > Adaptive brightness. Finally, you'll want to enable HDR if your display supports it, found under Settings > Device & accessories > Display > Internal display brightness > Enhanced HDR brightness.