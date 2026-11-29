Setting up a Chromebook has always been generally painless, so it makes sense that Google's Googlebook laptops are similarly easy to setup and use (some rare instances notwithstanding). Just because the setup is easy doesn't necessarily mean that it's set up the way you want, however, so Google has given you a lot of ways to customize your Googlebook to your liking. Whether that means touchpad shortcuts, customizing your Quick Settings tiles or changing the size and color of your cursor, you have many ways to make your Googlebook your own.

That said, hunting down every setting takes time, and it might not be obvious at first glance what some settings do or how they could improve your experience. While there are far too many settings to go into here, there are 11 things to do in particular that any Googlebook user can benefit from and should be customized as soon as you finish the setup process. From tap-to-click and three-finger touchpad shortcuts to setting up your keyboard's modifier keys to accommodate the key positions you are used to on Windows and Mac keyboards, some might even be essential to your transition from other platforms.