Apple's AirPort Express generated over 80,000 pre-orders when it was introduced in 2004. Shoppers liked the design. They also liked that it combined iTunes music streaming, wireless printing and a portable router/extender into one small and simple white box. "This innovative Apple product will appeal to both notebook users who want wireless freedom in their hotel rooms and to music lovers who want to listen to their iTunes music library on a stereo located anywhere in their home," said former Apple CEO Steve Jobs in a press release back when it was introduced.

Mac users travelled with one to turn hotel Ethernet into a personal Wi-Fi hotspot. Music lovers streamed iTunes music to a stereo using its 3.5mm analog/optical jack at a fraction of the cost of rival systems and it let any home or small office share a printer.

Apple was one of the first to bring Wi-Fi to mainstream consumers with the iBook and AirPort base station (a predecessor of AirPort Express) in July 1999. By 2004 other manufacturers were starting to build-in Wi-Fi, but broadband providers had only just begun adding wireless to their routers. AirPort Express helped Apple's users get online during that transition.

Apple made three models: AirPort Express 802.11g (2004 – 2008), 802.11n 1st Gen (2008 — 2012) and 802.11n 2nd Gen (2012 — 2018, with AirPlay 2 support added to the final model following a 2018 firmware patch).