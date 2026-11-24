Security researchers have unearthed two unsecured databases containing more than 3.6 billion records, including usernames, passwords, documents and national identity numbers. Wired reported that Black Hills Information Security researcher Jeremiah Fowler found one of the databases, which contains roughly 2 billion login credentials. Fowler said they were "associated with virtually every type of online service imaginable."

He said the database contains hundreds of millions of email accounts, north of 100 million social media accounts and tens of millions of ecommerce accounts. It's estimated to include more than 114 million accounts linked to Google services, 88 million Facebook accounts, nearly 33 million X accounts, almost 42 million Roblox accounts and 36.6 million Amazon accounts, though Fowler indicated there may be some overlap between services and/or individual users.

The database is said to feature thousands of folders with plaintext credentials and account details. Dozens of countries were specified in the folder names, including the US, UK, France and Germany. There were also about 400,000 documents that "appeared to come from more advanced malware that created separate folders for individual victims," according to Fowler.

"These included folders named applications, cookies, edge, important files and operating systems, as well as .txt documents labeled system, process, clipboard, brute force, passwords and more," Fowler wrote in a blog post. "Together, these could provide a detailed profile of each victim and their devices and accounts, revealing a much wider range of potential attack paths beyond those available through username, login URL and password data alone." Fowler noted to Wired that "If you had that, you own that person."

The other database reportedly contains north of 1.6 billion documents, primarily relating to people and businesses in China. It's said to include at least 840 million distinct national ID numbers, 300 million phone numbers, approximately 11 million student enrollment records (many of which were for minors) and 7.8 million business registrations.

Greg Pollock, security company UpGuard's director of research, found the database on the public internet on what appeared to be a gray market framework. Pollock told Wired the database was updated as recently as a week before he spotted it in October.

Both databases — which have been removed from where the researchers found them — collated information from multiple sources, according to the report. The larger database is said to include data procured by infostealer malware that can harvest all login credentials from a single device, along with information obtained from elsewhere.

As for the China-focused database, "the data comes from sources controlled by entirely separate authorities: ID registration (the Ministry of Public Security), payment app data (Ant Group, a private company), student enrollment (the education system) and business registration (market regulators)," Pollock wrote in a blog post. "No single lawful holder could legally possess all of them. The underlying records almost certainly originated in real government, telecom and corporate systems. What this server represents is the assembly of that stolen material into a working product."

At this point, it's reasonable to assume that some of your private data is out there. Data breaches, unfortunately, happen all the time — I've been notified about at least three that have impacted me and my information in the last month. The proliferation of AI is making it easier for attackers to find system vulnerabilities, gain access to a company's or organization's servers and make off with data. AI can help them collate disparate information into databases such as these too.

Still, there are measures you can take to help protect yourself and your data. Having strong, unique passwords for every single service you use is absolutely vital. A password manager can help you juggle all of those. Passkeys, multi-factor authentication and a good VPN are very useful too. Being more judicious about what information you share and with which services should stand you in better stead, as will being vigilant for social engineering and phishing attacks. Data removal services can come in handy as well.