Can you play GTA 6 on your Xbox One?
Here's what it takes to get the biggest game of the year running on aging hardware.
Grand Theft Auto 6 is out and has already made nearly $3.8 billion on its first day. It's available natively only on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, though, so what about people who still own the last-generation console? Can you play GTA 6 on your Xbox One?
The answer is technically yes, just not by running it on the console itself. The game is available through the cloud, so Xbox One users can stream it through Xbox Cloud Gaming. If you still own an Xbox One and want to play the biggest game of the last few years, here's how.
How GTA 6 runs on Xbox One
Xbox Cloud Gaming lets users play any game on the service, regardless of what console they have, or even if they have one at all. All you need is a screen, a good internet connection and preferably an Xbox controller. (Note: GTA 6 is currently available through Cloud Gaming only on Xbox consoles). The service works by running the game on Microsoft's servers and streaming the video feed to the user, with no installation needed. The user's inputs are sent to the server, allowing the player to control the characters over the internet.
For GTA 6, Cloud Gaming users play the Xbox Series S version of the game, targeting up to 1080p at 30 frames per second. The overall quality of the video feed depends on the quality of the internet connection; a faster connection means better bitrate and also a shorter delay between pressing a button and seeing the action play out on the screen.
What GTA 6 on Xbox One costs
To play GTA 6 on Cloud Gaming, you need to purchase a copy of the game. There's no option to "rent" the game just for cloud play. Once you buy the game, however, it's yours. This means if you buy an Xbox Series X/S in the future, you'll be able to download the full game to your console at no extra charge. Your Cloud Gaming save file will migrate into your console, so you can keep playing from the exact point you stopped.
If you have an active Game Pass account, it comes with a set number of cloud hours every month. Depending on the tier, you can spend five to 15 hours a month playing whatever game is available on the service.
Once your monthly hours run out and you still want to keep causing mayhem in GTA 6, you can purchase additional Cloud Gaming hours from the Xbox Store. At the time of writing, 10 extra hours cost $3.99, 25 hours $7.99 and 50 hours $11.99.
Note that you don't have to buy Game Pass to play on the cloud. You can also purchase the game by itself, whether from the online store or a regular retailer, and then purchase as many Cloud Gaming hours as you wish.