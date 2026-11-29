To play GTA 6 on Cloud Gaming, you need to purchase a copy of the game. There's no option to "rent" the game just for cloud play. Once you buy the game, however, it's yours. This means if you buy an Xbox Series X/S in the future, you'll be able to download the full game to your console at no extra charge. Your Cloud Gaming save file will migrate into your console, so you can keep playing from the exact point you stopped.

If you have an active Game Pass account, it comes with a set number of cloud hours every month. Depending on the tier, you can spend five to 15 hours a month playing whatever game is available on the service.

Once your monthly hours run out and you still want to keep causing mayhem in GTA 6, you can purchase additional Cloud Gaming hours from the Xbox Store. At the time of writing, 10 extra hours cost $3.99, 25 hours $7.99 and 50 hours $11.99.

Note that you don't have to buy Game Pass to play on the cloud. You can also purchase the game by itself, whether from the online store or a regular retailer, and then purchase as many Cloud Gaming hours as you wish.