After an excruciatingly long wait of 13 years, Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally available to play on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. If you're taking your time to enjoy the new title, it can take a while to reveal GTA 6's full map. People have taken time off work just to spend more time exploring Leonida, and if you're that excited about the game, chances are you'll want to keep playing it when you're away from your console. Well, both Sony and Microsoft offer remote play functionality on their consoles, allowing you to stream GTA 6 on your phone, tablet or computer.

Unlike cloud gaming that utilizes remote servers and often requires a subscription, remote play harnesses the power of your own console. It streams its video and audio feed to another device, which in this case can be an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android phone or Windows PC. Sony offers the PS Remote Play app that you can install on your device, while Xbox lets you play remotely through the browser itself.

To get started, you'll of course need either a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S console with a copy of GTA 6 purchased and downloaded. Though on-screen controls may be available, a compatible gamepad, like the DualSense or Xbox controller, will make the experience considerably better, especially for a game as detailed and immersive as GTA 6.

You don't need to be connected to the same network to stream GTA 6 on your phone or computer, but a fast and stable internet connection on both ends is required to minimize input lag and connectivity issues during gameplay. Sony recommends a connection speed of 15 Mbps and Xbox suggests using a 5GHz Wi-Fi network with a speed of at least 7 – 10 Mbps.