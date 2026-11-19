Even if you've been eagerly awaiting the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, shelling out $80 for the standard edition or $100 for the ultimate edition isn't easy for everyone. You shouldn't expect the biggest game of the year to go on sale any time soon, but the good news is there's another way to save some money on it. The only catch is that you need a friend who wants to play the game on the same kind of console and is willing to split the cost with you.

Both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 have a game sharing feature that lets you play one copy of a game on two different consoles. While there are some restrictions on sharing DLC and other in-game items, most full games can be shared, and GTA 6 is no exception.