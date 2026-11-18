If you're holding out for a patch that unlocks 60 fps in Grand Theft Auto 6, well, you might want to wait for a PC port instead. Rockstar has confirmed to Kotaku that a 60 fps (or even 40 fps) mode won't be coming to any launch console, including the PS5 Pro.

Rockstar says GTA 6's 30 fps cap, even on Sony's more powerful console, is due to the CPU. Marc Chambers, Rockstar's technology production director, told Kotaku that the PS5 Pro's upgraded GPU and upscaling tech help make the game look better on Sony's console, adding ray-traced shadows and sharper image clarity to the base game's ray-traced reflections and lighting. But since the Pro's processor is only slightly faster than the base PS5's, Chambers says it's "not powerful enough to run the game's complex simulation at higher frame rates."

In other words, the processor is too busy with the bustling open world of Vice City to crank up the frame rate. (All those birds won't simulate themselves!) Even if it were possible to turn off ray tracing, it sounds like it wouldn't free up a 60 fps mode anyway, because the CPU is already maxed out. The PS5 Pro's extra horsepower makes the game prettier, not faster.

Digital Foundry's testing backs that up. The gaming tech site says both of Sony's consoles render at 1440p. The PS5 Pro upscales that with PSSR to something close to a clean 4K image, while the base PS5 looks "noticeably softer."

You may get a steadier frame rate with the Pro, though. Digital Foundry says the console holds a locked 30 fps with "perfect frame pacing," while the base PS5 mostly holds 30 but can still dip into the mid-20s during longer, explosion-heavy sequences. Still, the publication called GTA 6 a "landmark achievement in visual realism" despite the responsiveness tradeoff.

Rockstar hasn't announced a PC port, but if history is any indication, one should arrive... eventually. For now, you'll need a PS5, PS5 Pro or Xbox Series X|S (or an Xbox One, via cloud streaming) to visit the new and improved Vice City.