We still don't know when we'll get a true PC port of Grand Theft Auto 6 (rumors point to early next year), but that's not stopping developers from trying to make unofficial PC ports from happening. Separately, gamers have found a few ways to move beyond the game's 30 fps framerate cap, which makes everything look far more sluggish than modern 60 fps titles like the Ocarina of Time remake.

It's been less than a week since Grand Theft Auto 6 has been released, and it's surprising to see so much progress already being made. When it comes to PC ports, Rockstar has already taken down the Discord server for the Leonida project, which reportedly got GTA 6 to successfully boot up. But Leonida isn't alone. The site "Port Watch VI" is currently tracking several recompilation efforts, and claims to have seen the leading project load the game and allow players to move and talk to NPCs "very slowly."

Even though Rockstar will likely be quick to crack down, we'll likely see more ports spring up now that the hacking group Cyberleek has reportedly dumped files from GTA 6's Xbox build, as well as an executable that could help developers recompile the game.

There's a good chance that an unofficial GTA 6 PC release will arrive before Rockstar's official port. Modern game recompilation efforts are often helped by AI coding tools, and they focus specifically on making games work on PC hardware seamlessly, instead of emulating an entire console.

For people who have GTA 6 on the PS5, modders have already found ways to boost the game's perceived performance through the video enhancement tool Veyra and NVIDIA's DLSS 5, according to Videocardz. Running the PS5 version of the game through a 4K capture card, or via Sony's Remote Play feature, allows Veyra to apply frame generation and other DLSS 5 enhancements to go beyond the game's 30 fps console limit. It's not a perfect solution, though, since both frame generation, GPU enhancements and remote streaming all introduce significantly latency.

For Xbox GTA 6 players, an easy-to-perform glitch unlocks a 40fps version of the game, which should look noticeably smoother than the stock 30 fps. It's unclear how long that glitch will stick around, though, as it really is simple to do. Rockstar has confirmed that we won't be seeing an official 60 fps console mode because their CPUs aren't powerful enough to support simulating such a complex environment at higher frame rates.