Huawei Technologies has been found guilty of bank fraud and conspiracy to steal trade secrets by a US jury, the Associated Press reports. The verdict is the result of charges brought by the Department of Justice in 2019, though the jury acquitted Huawei of racketeering conspiracy, as well as conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Racketeering is traditionally reserved for organized criminal acts — the kind often associated with the Mafia, for example — but the AP writes US prosecutors thought the charge could apply to what they described as Huawei's repeated theft of intellectual property and trade secrets. The company has been accused of copying or outright stealing from competitors in the past, and the DOJ pointed to Huawei's sale of routers with code copied from a competitor as evidence. Prosecutors also accused Huawei of violating US sanctions by selling equipment to Iran and North Korea, and misleading banks and officials to hide it.

In a statement, Huawei welcomed its acquittal on the racketeering charge, saying it lacked "factual basis."

"We believe the government's remaining charges are equally without legal or factual merit," the company continued. "The five trade secret-related disputes cited by the government were all civil matters that were resolved over the past two decades. No court ever found Huawei liable for willful intellectual property misappropriation, and the company was never ordered to pay damages for trade secret misappropriation. We will thoroughly review the relevant verdicts and take all necessary legal actions to defend our rights and interests." Huawei attorney Brian Heberlig told AP the company planned to appeal its convictions.

Huawei isn't allowed to sell its products in the US due to its placement on the Federal Communications Commission's Covered List, so outside of the possibility of paying "billions of dollars in penalties," per the AP, it's not clear how these charges will impact its business. In 2025, the FCC opened an investigation into whether Huawei and fellow Chinese companies ZTE and China Telecom were circumventing those restrictions, so the company could face even more scrutiny in the US soon.