Ahead of December 8 and too many coordinated leaks to count, Nothing has officially announced its first "AI-native" device. Somewhat anticlimactically, the Ear (note) is a pair of earbuds with built-in AI notetaking. As the company told Bloomberg, the earbuds can transcribe and summarize in-person conversations, calls, online meetings and voice memos, in addition to offering traditional audio playback with Hi-Res audio support.

"Ear (note) is part of Nothing's vision to build the hardware context layer of AI, bringing intelligence closer to the moments, conversations and experiences that shape our everyday lives," the company wrote in a press release it shared with Engadget.

No information on pricing or specs just yet, but Nothing promised to share more details soon. The company describes the Ear (note) as a "new approach to personal productivity," but Nothing is not the first to announce earbuds with built-in AI transcription. This past August, Plaud debuted its own pair of AI-forward earbuds in the form of the Plaud One. That said, if you're a fan of Nothing's design, you'll be sure to appreciate the Sony Walkman-like design the company has gone for, especially when it comes to the new Record and Talk buttons along the bottom of the aluminum case.

The Ear (note) will launch on December 8.