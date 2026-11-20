In classic Carl Pei fashion, Nothing has begun to trickle out details about its latest product. On Friday the company shared that it plans to officially debut the new "AI-native device" with "no new screen and an experience that couldn't have been built as an app," on December 8. And if that was all there was to report, we probably wouldn't be publishing this story, but a photo of gadget has lazily drifted across social media like a fat cloud of fruit-flavored nicotine, thanks an unlikely source. Drink it in:

On Wednesday at 10:28PM ET, Sebastian Ingrosso of house music trio Swedish House Mafia posted a photo on social media with Nothing's official X account tagged. Between a pair of Nothing Headphone 1 Pro headphones and a MacBook Pro, we can see a device that clearly fits the description of a screenless gadget like the one described by Nothing. "Bro... y u leak?" one X user wrote in response to the Ingrosso's photo. Is this a coordinated marketing stunt by Nothing? (Yes, duh.) Decide for yourself.

The one thing I can't get over is the fact that it looks like two vapes put together. Judging from the teaser the company shared, it also has at least one camera, likely for some kind of visual intelligence feature. We'll reserve judgment until we see the new device in person, but right now it looks like a rare miss by Nothing's design team.

Joking aside, it will be interesting to see how Nothing positions this device; the track record for AI gadgets isn't exactly encouraging. Humane went out of business at the start of last year, and Rabbit has sort of plodded along ever since the debut of the R1.