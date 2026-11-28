Tracks: Heart rate, sleep, stress, women's health

Battery life: 18 hours

Price: $249

For those in the Apple ecosystem who don't have a smartwatch, the Apple Watch is always tempting, even if you're allergic to calorie counting and sit-ups. In addition to its many fitness-tracking features, it syncs with your iPhone to do everything from placing an Instacart order to listening to your favorite podcast, all from your wrist. It drifts far from Whoop's screenless design, which could be a positive depending on what you're looking for.

One of Whoop's standout features is its guidance system, which gathers all your health metrics and makes a wellness plan for you like a personal coach would. The Apple Watch SE 3 has something similar, powered by Siri AI. Siri will answer quick health questions, summarize complicated data and even keep you on track to accomplish your fitness goals.

This comes at a cost, however. While Siri can always accomplish simple tasks like setting timers or doing math, more complicated queries have daily usage caps. If you need to upgrade, extended Siri usage is tied to iCloud+ subscriptions — you'll need at least the $2.99/month 200GB plan for more Siri credits. If you put the AI to good use, this is still a far better value than Whoop's least expensive membership plan ($199 per year).

However, the major downside is its battery life, which Apple rates at 18 hours. There's a compromise there, considering Apple Watches are much more than just fitness trackers. As someone who's only been wearing one for a couple of months, it's already one of the devices I can't live without.

The price exceeds one year of Whoop's two cheaper plans, but you own your Apple Watch without signing up for an ongoing subscription. Our Apple Watch SE 3 review found that it's a great wearable entry point for any Apple fan on a budget. If you want to go further, Apple Fitness+ is an optional subscription that adds personalized workout plans and guided exercise videos from professional trainers.