WhatsApp is finally adding support for travel eSIMs directly in the app, which is welcome news for those filled with wanderlust. These digital data-only eSIM cards help keep people connected while traveling, all while avoiding exorbitant roaming fees.

We don't have too much information as to how this all will work just yet, but we do know that the service will be available for purchase via the official app. That'll save a few clicks, as the platform says the buying process has been designed to be "as effortless as sending a message."

It's likely this will be a subscription service that folks buy for the duration of a trip, which is how eSIMs offered by other platforms tend to work. WhatsApp says that users won't have to change their number or anything like that, so it should be a seamless transition.

WhatsApp just killed the entire eSim industry pic.twitter.com/v2RwgO6Yuj — nilay (@3bitlemon) November 26, 2026

"That way, when you land, you can keep using WhatsApp on your same phone number as you normally would without having to find the closest airport kiosk to buy a local SIM card, hunt for a cafe with Wi-FI or rack up roaming charges," the company wrote in a short blog post.

WhatsApp has teamed up with a variety of telecom entities to make this possible, including Verizon and Jio. The service is rolling out "in select countries soon." Engadget has reached out to the platform to ask for more details and will update this post when we hear back.

we did it, you can now schedule messages on WhatsApp — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) November 25, 2026

This is just the latest feature that has been added to the world's most popular messaging app. The platform recently introduced stickers with sound, to spice up chats, and the ability to schedule messages ahead of time. Group chats can also now hold up to 1,500 people, which is a whole lot of chaos.