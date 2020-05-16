A virtual race will replace the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June

WEC / ACO

Autoblog points out a video comparing the real track to its recreated version in rFactor 2, which shows all the details present and accounted for, even though the Le Mans Esports Series uses Forza Motorsport 7.

Just like the real race, stamina and endurance is the main test, with each driver required to put in at least four hours. Like we’ve seen with some F1, NASCAR and even motorbike competition, the virtual race will have a TV broadcast available around the world, with commentators and pit reporters chiming in live from a TV studio in Paris.

FIA WEC CEO Gérard Neveu said in a statement that “As in real life, it will bring together the crème de la crème of automotive manufacturers, racing teams and drivers plus the world’s best sim racers competing alongside these global names.”

The race at 3 PM local time in France (9 AM ET) on June 13th.