A virtual race will replace the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June

Like so many other sporting events, the 24 Hours of Le Mans race will not occur as originally scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Officially the 88th running of the world’s oldest active sports car endurance race has been rescheduled to September 19th - 20th, but a new event has been scheduled for its usual date on the weekend of June 13th.
The 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual will put professional drivers as well as esports stars in a 24-hour endurance race using the rFactor 2 PC game. They’re also planning to include multiclass racing, with both Le Mans Prototypes 2 (LMP2) and Grand Touring Endurance (GTE) cars taking the track. The field will have a maximum of 50 cars, and each team of four drivers has to have at least two professional race car drivers and a maximum of two sim racers, presumably to keep esports ringers to a minimum.