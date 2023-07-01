8Bitdo controllers are up to 38 percent off for Prime Day

A bunch of 8Bitdo controllers are on sale for Prime Day, and you can get one for as much as 38 percent off if you're looking to buy one for console-specific, laptop or mobile gaming. The brand's Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox and Windows is currently on sale for $28, down 20 percent from its list price of $45. That's an all-time low for the device, which is officially licensed by Xbox and is compatible with the Series X and Series S, the Xbox One and Windows 10 computers and above.

While it has to be plugged into the console or the computer with its three-meter cable, it can pair wirelessly with iOS and Android devices, as well. A wireless version of 8Bitdo's Ultimate Controller for Windows 10 and above, Android 9 and above, Raspberry Pi and Steam Deck is also on sale for 10 percent less at $27. It uses wireless 2.4G connectivity and can last up to 25 hours on a single charge.

You can also get the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Gamepad in black, gray and classic color options for 20 percent less than usual at $48 instead of $60. It's compatible with Switch, Steam Deck, Windows PCs, iPhones, iPads, Android devices, Mac computers, Apple TV and Raspberry Pi. The controller lets you customize buttons and vibration, as well as adjust stick and trigger sensitivity. You can also create and save up to three controller profiles and then switch between them anytime. In addition, it has a four-way mode-switching button that lets you easily switch its connection between multiple devices.

If you want the most portable (or cutest) controller from the list, though, you can get an 8Bitdo Zero 2 Bluetooth Gamepad instead. It's currently on sale for $16, down 20 percent from its retail price. We named the keychain-sized device as one of the best mobile controllers you can buy, though it probably won't work if you have large hands. There's also the 8Bitdo Lite SE Bluetooth Gamepad for those with limited mobility, which you can get right now for $31, or $4 less than retail. It lays flat on top of a surface and was designed for accessibility, with buttons that have less resistance for easy pressing and joysticks that are more sensitive than typical controllers.

