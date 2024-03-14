8BitDo’s NES-inspired mechanical keyboard is on sale for an all-time low price

The keyboard oozes with 1980s Nintendo nostalgia and has two Super Buttons waiting to be mashed.

8BitDo’s nostalgic Retro Mechanical Keyboard is on sale for an all-time low price today. The Nintendo-esque accessory ships in NES or Famicom-inspired colorways, and it includes two giant red buttons that would look right at home playing Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! or Excitebike. Usually, it’s $100, but you can grab the keyboard for $85 right now from Amazon.

The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard supports custom key mapping and works wired or wireless. The “N Edition” takes cues from the NES with an off-white / dark gray / black color scheme. The “Fami Edition” draws inspiration from the Japanese Famicom with a white and crimson color palette.

Both variants have dials and a power indicator with old-school appeal, fitting their retro motif. The Fami Edition pays homage to the Famicom’s 1980s regional availability (and Nintendo’s home country) with Japanese characters below their English ones.

The keyboard’s Super Buttons are bundled accessories you can customize for any action you like. You could assign them as shortcuts to save documents, close windows, attack in games or anything else you feel like. The buttons connect to the keyboard via a 3.5mm jack.

The keyboard lasts an estimated 200 hours on a single (four-hour) charge. It has 87 keys and supports Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless and USB modes. While only officially compatible with Windows and Android, the accessory also works with macOS.

Your Spring Sales Shopping Guide: Spring sales are in the air, headlined by Amazon’s Big Spring sale event. Our expert editors are curating all the best spring sales right here. Follow Engadget to shop the best tech deals from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, and find the best spring sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.