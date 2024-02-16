8BitDo’s Nintendo-inspired Retro Mechanical Keyboard is cheaper than ever right now

8BitDo’s Nintendo-inspired wireless mechanical keyboard is currently on sale on Amazon for up to 15 percent off. Launched in 2023, the Retro Mechanical Keyboard is an ode to Nintendo’s consoles from the 1980s: the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and Nintendo Famicom. Right now, you can order the Fami Edition (Famicom-inspired) keyboard for $85.49 or the N Edition (NES-inspired) model for $90. Both are record-low prices for the popular accessory.

The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard has colors that match Nintendo’s 8-bit consoles nearly perfectly. The N Edition samples the NES’ familiar off-white, dark gray, black and red color scheme. Meanwhile, the Fami Edition draws from the Famicom’s white and crimson. The latter even honors the Famicom’s regional status with Japanese characters below the keys’ English markings.

The wireless keyboards include a separate “Super Buttons” accessory — two huge red or crimson buttons just begging to be mashed. They connect to the keyboard through its 3.5mm jack and are programmable through 8BitDo’s Ultimate Software.

8BitDo

The keyboard’s power indicator and dials fit the accessory’s old-school motif, and you can even customize the keys using Kailh Box White Switches V2. You can also swap out the Super Buttons, which use Gatreon Green Switches.

The keyboard has 87 keys and works in Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless and USB wired modes. Its 2,000mAh battery lasts an estimated 200 hours of use and takes about four hours to charge. Although the accessories are only advertised as working with Windows and Android, 8BitDo told Engadget last year that it works with macOS, too.

