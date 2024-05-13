A free PS1 emulator for iPhone is burning up the App Store charts
It’s called Gamma and offers support for Bluetooth controllers and keyboards.
It’s only been a month since on the App Store and we already have our second bona-fide hit. The newly-released with plenty of bells and whistles for those looking to dive back into the world of blocky polygons. It joins the massively popular . We have no idea why these apps keep getting named after the Greek alphabet, as both are made by completely separate devs.
Gamma comes courtesy of developer ZodTTD, which has nearly since the . The app is primarily for Apple’s smartphone, but there is a dedicated iPad version, which is always nice. Gamma integrates with Bluetooth controllers and keyboards, offering a myriad of input options. It also features customizable on-screen controller skins, but we all know how frustrating it can be to play old-school games with a touchscreen. It’s nice to have the option though.
The app uses Google Drive and Dropbox syncing for backing up game files and save states, and the software will even automatically grab game cover artwork. The whole thing’s actually based on the codebase for Delta, . As always with emulators, you’ll have to supply the games. To stay on the right side of the law, into ROM files.
PS1 emulator Gamma currently the sixth most-downloaded entertainment app on iOS https://t.co/FfEjdn2SM6 pic.twitter.com/nEcTU1d0Q0
— Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) May 13, 2024
There’s obviously a mammoth appetite for emulators on the App Store. Delta, the Nintendo emulator, has been a mainstay on the charts since launch and Gamma currently sits at number six, above streamers like Disney+ and Hulu but below TikTok. The reviews, however, are mixed, with many users complaining that the UI needs a refresh and that some third-party controllers, like Backbone devices, cause it to crash. Fixes are likely coming in the near future. In the meantime, Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee and Crash Team Racing are both begging for a revisit.