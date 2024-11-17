A two-pack of Blink Mini 2 cameras is only $35 in this Black Friday deal

We have received compensation to create this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

That's half off and $5 less than what you'd typically pay for just one.

Amazon has a Black Friday deal on a pair of Blink Mini 2 cameras. The security cam, which just arrived earlier this year, has a built-in spotlight and supports person detection. Typically, it costs $40 apiece or $70 for a pair, but you can get two Blink Mini 2 cameras today for $35. That’s a record low — and cheap enough to qualify as a stocking stuffer.

The compact security camera has color night vision capabilities thanks to its built-in LED spotlight. It supports person detection, although you’ll need a Blink Subscription for that. They start at $3 monthly or $30 annually for one device. (And you get a 30-day trial to see if it’s worth it.)

The camera supports 1080p HD live view and has a wider field of view than its predecessor (143 degrees diagonally vs. 110 in the original). It also has a low-light image sensor. The Blink Mini 2 works with Alexa and supports two-way audio.

The plug-in camera works indoors and out, but you’ll need a $10 weather-resistant power adapter to use it outside. However, it does include mounting screws in the box, along with a 13-ft indoor power adapter and a stand for each camera. You can order the camera in black or white.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.