A two-pack of Sonos Era 100 smart speakers is $88 off right now

A two-pack of Sonos Era 100 wireless smart speakers is currently going for one of the best prices we’ve seen since the holiday season on Woot. You can get two of the speakers for $410, or $88 off the normal price. That’s almost as low as the Black Friday price from last year, when the Sonos Era 100 speaker dropped to an individual price of $199. If you’re looking for some decent midrange speakers to upgrade your home audio setup, the Sonos Era 100 is a solid option, especially at an 18 percent discount.

The Sonos Era 100 was released last year as the successor to the Sonos One, and it brought a lot of improvements. It packs two tweeters and a bigger woofer than the Sonos One, making for high quality sound. The Sonos Era 100 is our choice for the best midrange smart speaker of the moment thanks to its impressive sound quality and features like Trueplay tuning, which Sonos made even better with this model. The Era 100 uses its built-in mics to tune itself for the optimal output for its location.

With the Era 100, you also have the option to manually connect a device to the speaker via its USB-C port. Unfortunately, you’ll most likely need an adapter to connect something like a turntable, but it’s still nice to have the line-in option (the Sonos One did not). If you’re hoping to use a voice assistant with the Era 100, you should know it’s best suited for people working with the Alexa ecosystem. The speaker supports Alexa and Sonos’ own voice assistant, but it does not work with Google Assistant.

The Sonos Era 100 is a good choice for multi-room audio or a home theater setup, and can be coupled with a soundbar for an even better experience. It also has better on-device controls compared to the Sonos One, and a physical mic switch for when you want to be sure it’s not listening.

