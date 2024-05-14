A ‘vastly reduced’ Netflix, Peacock and Apple TV+ bundle is coming this month
Comcast mobile, broadband and TV customers can soon sign up for the StreamSaver package.
As if it wasn’t already clear enough that streaming is basically just cable by another name at this point (though it's arguably less expensive for now), many of the top services are banding together to create bundles. A package combining , and is expected to debut later this month. This StreamSaver bundle will be available to Comcast customers, according to CEO Brian Roberts.
While Roberts didn’t reveal how much the package will cost or what tiers of each service it will include, he said StreamSaver will offer them “at a vastly reduced price to anything available today.” According to , he told attendees at MoffettNathanson’s Media, Internet and Communications Conference that the aim was to “add value to consumers” and take dollars away from competing streaming services.
The StreamSaver announcement comes a few days after it emerged that is coming this summer. A super-sized sports bundle featuring ESPN, Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox services is also though critics such as FuboTV have No pricing for either package has been announced.