A year of NordVPN Plus is just $55 right now

If you work over public Wi-Fi, need to access geo-restricted content or just want to add an extra layer of privacy to your internet connection, you may want to use a VPN service. NordVPN is one of the most popular providers out there and right now, a digital code giving you a year of access to NordVPN Plus is going for $55 at Amazon. The plan also throws in one of our top password managers, NordPass. For comparison, right now a year of the Plus service is $72 directly from Nord. Of course, the best deals the company offers is on its two-year plans. Right now two years of the Plus service is $60 from Nord — so you're still saving $5 with Amazon's deal, plus you're not locked into a full two-year commitment.

If you just want the VPN coverage without the password manager, you can get the standard service. It's $45 for a year of access, a savings of $15 over buying from Nord directly. And if you're just interested in the password manager, two-years of NordPass is down to $35, which is $5 less than going through Nord's site.

We named Nord's password manager one of the best for cross-platform use in our guide to those services. The service keeps your credentials safe while making it easy to access your vault from whichever device or operating system you happen to be on. It also allows for biometric sign ins, making it even easier to get at your saved passwords.

As for Nord's VPN, like all such services, it masks your IP address and encrypts your data to and from its destination. It also blocks your ISP from seeing data about your browsing. Just keep in mind that VPNs can't protect against other security risks like phishing and identity theft. Nord's VPN service didn't make the cut in our testing of such services, partly because we thought the price was a bit too high for the features provided. This deal removes some of the hesitation and we did find the service to be speedy and like that it's based on WireGuard, one of the more secure protocols. But the lack of open source software for most of its products and a less-than-stellar record of customer data privacy prevents it from being the best we can recommend. The service that did top our list was ProtonVPN. It's currently $72 for one year of the service alone. A bundle that includes a password manager, email and other services is currently $120 for the year.

