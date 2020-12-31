Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ableton

Splice members can download Ableton Live 10 Lite for free

Skip the hardware.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
46m ago
Comments
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Ableton's Live 10 Lite software
Ableton
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

One of the toughest aspects of getting into any new hobby is deciding on what tools to use. With music production, the amount of choice you have makes that decision even more daunting. So it’s nice when someone takes away some of the guesswork by giving away one of the better tools you can get for the task. Until December 31st 2020, sample subscription service Splice is handing out free downloads of Ableton Live 10 Lite. Typically, you can’t get Ableton 10 Live on its own; it usually comes bundled with a MIDI controller or some other piece of hardware.

As for claiming the software, all you need to do is create a free account. Once that’s done, navigate to the Plugins page and search for “Ableton.” Click on Ableton Live 10 Lite and start downloading the software.

When it comes to audio production tools, Ableton Live 10 is one of our favorites. The interface can be intimidating at first, but once you learn to find your way around, you’ll discover that it will encourage you to experiment. The Lite version of Ableton Live 10 gives you access to all of the software’s recording and editing capabilities, but you’re limited to eight audio and MIDI tracks. You also only get limited access to Ableton Live 10’s normally extensive catalog of instruments and effects.

However, you can still export your projects as WAV and MP3 files, making it easy enough to share songs you’ve created online and among friends. If you’re just dipping your toes in music production, those restrictions won’t feel limiting. Another thing to keep in mind is that if you decide later you need more of Ableton Live 10’s advanced functionality, you get a discount upgrading to the more feature-rich Standard and Suite tiers.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, commerce, ableton, ableton live, ableton live 10, daw, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon Prime Day: What to expect, plus our shopping tips

Amazon Prime Day: What to expect, plus our shopping tips

View
Google's $130 Nest Thermostat features an all-new touch-based design

Google's $130 Nest Thermostat features an all-new touch-based design

View
Chromecast with Google TV review: What a difference a remote makes

Chromecast with Google TV review: What a difference a remote makes

View
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review: The noise-cancelling powerhouse

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review: The noise-cancelling powerhouse

View
Apple on designing the A14 Bionic for the iPad Air and beyond

Apple on designing the A14 Bionic for the iPad Air and beyond

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr