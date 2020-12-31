Splice members can download Ableton Live 10 Lite for free

One of the toughest aspects of getting into any new hobby is deciding on what tools to use. With music production, the amount of choice you have makes that decision even more daunting. So it’s nice when someone takes away some of the guesswork by giving away one of the better tools you can get for the task. Until December 31st 2020, sample subscription service Splice is handing out free downloads of Ableton Live 10 Lite. Typically, you can’t get Ableton 10 Live on its own; it usually comes bundled with a MIDI controller or some other piece of hardware.
As for claiming the software, all you need to do is create a free account. Once that’s done, navigate to the Plugins page and search for “Ableton.” Click on Ableton Live 10 Lite and start downloading the software.