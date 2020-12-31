Splice members can download Ableton Live 10 Lite for free

When it comes to audio production tools, Ableton Live 10 is one of our favorites. The interface can be intimidating at first, but once you learn to find your way around, you’ll discover that it will encourage you to experiment. The Lite version of Ableton Live 10 gives you access to all of the software’s recording and editing capabilities, but you’re limited to eight audio and MIDI tracks. You also only get limited access to Ableton Live 10’s normally extensive catalog of instruments and effects.

However, you can still export your projects as WAV and MP3 files, making it easy enough to share songs you’ve created online and among friends. If you’re just dipping your toes in music production, those restrictions won’t feel limiting. Another thing to keep in mind is that if you decide later you need more of Ableton Live 10’s advanced functionality, you get a discount upgrading to the more feature-rich Standard and Suite tiers.

