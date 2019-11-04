Ableton's music production tools are 25 percent off for Labor Day weekend

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Ableton makes one of the most popular digital workstations (DAWs) around and if you’ve been waiting for a decent discount to pick up the music production suite, now might be the right time. The company has slashed the price of its software, including Ableton Live 11, by 25 percent for Labor Day weekend. The sale runs until September 6th.

Ableton Live 11 Intro has dropped from $99 to $74. It’s a decent way to dip your toes into what Ableton has to offer, since it has all the essentials. You'll get more than 1,500 sounds, 21 audio effects and 11 MIDI effects.

If you’re ready to splurge a little more to unlock nearly all of the DAW’s features and gain access to some extras, you can opt for Live 11 Standard, which is down from $449 to $337. It offers a few hundred sounds more than the Intro bundle, and you'll be able to use unlimited audio and MIDI tracks, in addition to having as many scenes as you desire.

At the higher end is the Live 11 Suite, which is $187 off the regular price at $562. This is billed as the complete integrated studio. It includes access to more than 5,000 sounds, for instance. If you already have a Live package, it's worth noting that you can save 25 percent on upgrades as well. Ableton also offers the option to split the cost of Live over six months at the discounted rate.

Although students and educators can get Live for 40 percent off the regular price, it's not often that we see Ableton run sales on its products. This is likely the best deal you'll find on the DAW unless you're a teacher or in school. After all, Ableton typically sticks to the same 25 percent discount on Black Friday.

