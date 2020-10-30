Modified drones help scientists better predict volcanic eruptions

Mount St. Helens, Vesuvius, Krakatoa: history is full of volcanic eruptions that took humans by surprise and caused devastating damage. But with the help of drones, an international team of scientists from the US and seven other countries say they’ve developed a system for better predicting when an active volcano will erupt.
In May 2019, the Above Project traveled to Papua New Guinea to visit the island’s Manam volcano. They brought drones like the DJI Phantom with them, modifying them with components like miniature gas sensors and spectrometers. From a safe distance of nearly 4 miles away, the Above team piloted the drones near active vents on the surface of the volcano, collecting samples and measurements along the way.