Acer's new ConceptD PCs are for creatives on a budget

Acer is expanding its ConceptD creative PCs once again, and this time it’s focusing on artists and other producers who don’t have lavish budgets. The centerpieces are the ConceptD 3 Ezel and its more conventional Notebook counterpart. Both come with 14- or 15.6-inch displays, 10th-generation Intel Core H-series processors and dedicated graphics, but they pack lower 1080p screen resolutions than higher-end models (if still Pantone-validated) and use more modest GPUs, including the GeForce GTX 1650 Ti in standard versions and the Quadro T1000 in Pro variants.
As before, the split comes down to the form factor. The Ezel includes the ConceptD line’s signature hinge that ‘floats’ the display for easier use while you’re drawing or sharing, while the Notebook has a far more ordinary laptop design. You’ll also get more claimed battery life out of the Notebook (20 hours) versus the Ezel (18 hours), although we suspect real-world longevity will be lower for both. They should be light and quiet — Acer boasts that you can put in a full workload of 3D modelling or drawing while the system runs at 40dBa or quieter.