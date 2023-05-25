Acer’s 16-inch Predator Triton and Swift Edge laptops are aimed at gamers and creators

Acer just announced two new laptops at this year’s Computex expo in Taiwan. For gamers, there’s the new Predator Triton 16 line and for creatives (and everyone else), there’s the Swift Edge 16.

The new Predator Triton 16 is a serious gaming computer that Acer says can easily handle “intense AAA” titles, though it also features a relatively modest design that could fit into office environments. Did somebody say dual-use? This laptop boasts a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TBs of storage.

This is a gaming laptop, so visuals get special attention here, with a 16-inch WQXGA 2560 x 1600 display that features a 240Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness and full support for NVIDIA G-Sync. It’s still plenty thin, at 0.78-inches, and ships with next-generation cooling fans for those times when you just have to max out a game’s settings. The Triton 16 launches in September, with a starting price of $1,800.

The thin and light Swift Edge 16 is made for those who game a bit on the side but primarily use a laptop for creative work or just for browsing the web. You get the latest AMD Ryzen 7040 series processor, AMD Radeon 780M graphics, a 16-inch 3.2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and integration with the newest wireless standard on the block, the mythical Wi-Fi 7. The Windows 11 PC ships with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 2TB of SSD storage and enhanced fans for cooling. It launches in July at a starting price of $1,300.

Acer didn’t stop with just laptops. The company also announced a forthcoming tri-band router called the Acer Connect VERO W6m. This is billed as the company’s first “eco-friendly router” and is designed for data protection, as it adheres to strict European cyber security standards.