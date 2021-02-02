Adobe adds new URL shortcuts to make signing PDFs easier

Despite being nearly synonymous with PDFs, Adobe’s Acrobat software hasn’t kept pace with the advancements we’ve seen the company’s competitors make to their online apps. In recent years, you’ve had to turn to the Acrobat desktop app if you wanted to access some of its more advanced functionality. But with Acrobat web’s latest update, Adobe hopes to change that.

Starting today, you can use the Acrobat web to add a password to a PDF, split a single PDF into multiple files, as well as merge multiple PDFs into a single file. Previously, those were all features you had to use the desktop app to access. Provided you pay for an Acrobat subscription, you can now also use Acrobat web to edit text and images in PDF.