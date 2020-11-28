Black Friday online shopping surged over 21 percent amid the pandemic

Many were expecting a spike in online Black Friday sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s now clearer just how large that shift really was. Adobe now estimates that internet Black Friday sales in the US jumped 21.6 percent year-over-year to hit a whopping $9 billion. That’s unsurprisingly a new record for Black Friday, and analysts weren’t shy about attributing at least some of it to the need to stay at home. In states with pandemic-related restrictions on family gatherings, online shopping over Thanksgiving and Black Friday surged 265 percent.
This wasn’t quite an all-time record for holiday shopping. It was second only to Cyber Monday 2019. However, Adobe expects this year’s Cyber Monday to climb between 15 to 35 percent and comfortably set a new record.