Adobe brings Firefly generative AI to mobile for the first time in Express

Adobe is bringing its generative AI (GAI) tech to mobile for the first time. Firefly GAI features are included in the beta of the new Express app on Android and iOS starting today. They should afford users more expansive creation and editing options while they’re on the go.

Using text prompts, you’ll be able to generate images and insert, remove or replace people, objects and other elements such as backgrounds. Quick Actions enable you to apply edits, remove backgrounds and resize images with a single tap. Video editing tools, a social content scheduler and collaboration options are available too. Creative Cloud subscribers can use the Express mobile app to import and edit designs from Illustrator and Photoshop.

Adobe says Firefly GAI is designed for commercial use. Assets generated using Firefly tools include a label to indicate they were forged in the fires of GAI.

During the beta, Express premium features are available to everyone for free, but they'll eventually be locked behind a $10 per month subscription. The number of users who can access the beta on iOS are limited. Those who are interested can sign up through Adobe . The Android beta of the new Express app is available in most countries on the Google Play Store .

